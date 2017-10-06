Ratings: Scandal Returns Up, Grey's Ties Will & Grace for Thursday Win

ABC’s Scandal opened its seventh and final season on Thursday night with 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, up from its May finale and right on par with its previous average. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B-.”

Bookending the ending drama, Grey’s Anatomy (7.9 mil/2.0) dipped 13 percent in the demo from its premiere but still tied NBC’s Will & Grace for the nightly win among non-sports programs, while How to Get Away With Murder (3.9 mil/0.9) ticked down to new series lows.

Over on NBC, the aforementioned Will & Grace (7 mil/2.0) was down 31 and 33 percent from its boffo return. Leading out of that, Great News (3.8 mil/1.0) fell 27 and 23 percent and Chicago Fire (6.1 mil/1.2) slipped 15 and 20 percent. Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (4.5 mil/1.2) and The Good Place (4.2 mil/1.2) dipped one and two tenths respectively.

Fox’s Gotham (2.8 mil/0.9) hit a new audience low while flat in the demo; The Orville (3.4 mil/0.9) ticked down to new lows.

CBS’ Thursday Night Football coverage (10.8 mil/3.2) matched last week’s fast nationals.

