Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams Trailer: Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin and Many More Star in Trippy Sci-fi Anthology

We’re not sure exactly what’s going on in the strange and beautiful first trailer for Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, but the sheer amount of star wattage in Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi anthology really makes us want to try and figure it out.

The video, released Friday during the streaming site’s New York Comic Con panel, offers many evocative glimpses of the 10-episode series. Each episode will be set in a different world — “some of which lay in the far reaches of the universe and time, and others which are much, much closer to home,” the official release states — and all of the stories are inspired by Dick’s short stories.

Electric Dreams‘ jam-packed cast includes Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Janelle Monae (Moonlight), Mireille Enos (The Catch), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Liam Cunningham and Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine) and Terrence Howard (Empire). The stories were adapted by Ron Moore (Outlander), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), Michael dinner (Justified) and David Farr (The Night Manager), among others. Cranston and Moore also serve as two of the series’ executive producers.

In the United States, Electric Dreams is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. It debuted in the United Kingdom in September.

Press PLAY on the video above to leap into some Electric Dreams, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the literary sci-fi series?