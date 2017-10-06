NCIS: Los Angeles Sneak Peek: Callen Discovers a 'Not Cool' Side of Anna

Anna Kolcheck is keeping one Halo of a secret, as revealed in this sneak peek from CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.

In the episode “Se Murio El Payaso” (airing Sunday at 9/8c), Sam (played by LL Cool J) goes undercover as a financier when the daughter of a notorious counterfeiter arrives in Los Angeles, while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) partners with Anna (recurring guest star Bar Paly) to uncover the family’s latest scheme.

But first, as seen in the clip above, Callen is about to catch Anna doing something unexpected in bed with her “teammates.” Is what she up to indeed “not cool,” as she confesses, or is it kinda perfect? Press play above and weigh in on how Anna… “decompresses.”

