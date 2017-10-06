Lucifer Casts the Twisted Sinnerman — With Whom Does He Have a Past?

An ominous name uttered in hushed tones during Lucifer‘s Season 3 premiere now has a face to go with it.

TVLine has learned that The Leftovers alum Kevin Carroll will appear in multiple episodes of the supernatural-tinged Fox drama as The Sinnerman, a mysterious and twisted criminal mastermind with deep-seeded motivations who has set his sights on Lucifer (played Tom Ellis). Like Lucifer, this character earned quite the reputation for doing favors. The question is: Why has he set his sights on Lucifer, and how is he connected to the fallen angel’s recently-returned wings?

“The Sinnerman is going to make Lucifer go, ‘Oh s–t, is this the guy behind my wings?” co-showrunner Joe Henderson told TVLine as part of our Fall Preview. What’s more, “Detective Marcus Pierce (new series regular Tom Welling) will have a history with the Sinnerman, so that’s where our stories start to collide.”

Carroll will first appear in Episode 6 of Lucifer’s new season, which is airing Mondays at 8/7c. In addition to his run as The Leftovers‘ faux soothsayer John Murphy, the actor’s TV credits include Snowfall and The Catch.

