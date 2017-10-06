Grey's Anatomy Spinoff: Grey Damon Among Four New Hires

ABC’s firefighter-themed Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is heating up casting-wise, with four new series regulars — including Friday Night Lights/Aquarius alum Grey Damon — added to the offshoot. Also boarding the still-untitled Shondaland drama: Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist). The quartet join the previously cast Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) and Jason George (who will be playing his Grey’s Anatomy character, Ben).

The 10-episode series revolves around the brave Seattle firefighters who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The lead characters will be introduced in an episode of Grey‘s Anatomy later this fall ahead of the spinoff’s launch at midseason. Longtime Grey’s EP Stacy McKee will serve as showrunner.

The news was first reported by our sister site Deadline.