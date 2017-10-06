Chicago P.D. Casts Sleepy Hollow Vet Zach Appelman as Burgess' New Beau

Sleepy Hollow alum Zach Appelman is the man who has stolen Burgess’ heart on Chicago P.D.

The actor will guest-star on the NBC drama as federal prosecutor Matt Miller, the recently referenced new boyfriend of Intelligence rookie Kim Burgess, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Miller — who appears in Episode 8 — really likes Burgess, and thus, is fighting to balance his work and personal life. However, complications in the pair’s relationship arise when they realize they’re both working mob cases, pitting Chicago prerogatives vs. federal initiatives.

“I get the sense that [the couple is] getting serious,” star Marina Squerciati recently told TVLine. “But we’ll see. Burgess doesn’t have the greatest track record, so who knows?”

In addition to his role as Joe Corbin on Sleepy Hollow, Appelman’s TV credits include episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, Bull and Beauty and the Beast.

Chicago P.D. Season 5 currently airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.