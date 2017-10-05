This Is Us Photos: Sylvester Stallone Enlists as Kevin's War-Movie Co-Star

Hey, yo… who better to act alongside This Is Us‘ Kevin in his dream movie role than Sylvester Stallone?

The legendary action star plays himself in next Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), and in these new first-look photos, Stallone gets a warm welcome from a starstruck Kevin, along with his sister Kate, who’s visiting the set. Kevin’s starring with Stallone in what looks like a big-budget war movie. (Ah… if Jack could see his boy now, huh?)

But that’s not all: Tuesday’s episode — titled “Déjà Vu” — also sees Randall and Beth take the next steps in their quest to adopt a child, with That ’70s Show veteran Debra Jo Rupp guest-starring as an adoption consultant who helps the Pearsons find the perfect kid. And from the looks of these photos, we also get flashbacks to the Big 3 as kids and teens; “Rebecca tries to reconnect with Jack,” per the episode’s official description.

Check out the gallery embedded above — or click here for direct access — for a first look at Season 2’s third episode, and then hit the comments and tell us: Does Stallone look like a good fit with the This Is Us cast? (And will he need a tissue by episode’s end?)