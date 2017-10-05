Supernatural Season 13 Photos: Mary and Lucifer Meet 'Alt-Michael'

As if being stuck in an apocalyptic alternate reality wasn’t bad enough, Supernatural‘s Mary and Lucifer are about to encounter another problem: Alt-Michael, who is so not friendly.

In these new photos from Season 13’s second episode, Mary and Lucifer come face-to-face with the Genghis Khan-like conqueror (Let’s Stay Together‘s Christian Keyes), who might just put Mark Pellegrino’s fallen archangel to shame.

“Lucifer, on our planet, is the single biggest, baddest guy around in a lot of different ways,” executive producer Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine. “Over in apocalypse world, the game’s changed a little bit. He’s still an archangel, he’s still an incredibly powerful creature, but he may not be the most powerful.”

Dabb also hinted that Season 13’s Big Bad will be “an old — let’s call him friend — who we have not seen for many years” and who hails from the alternate world. That sure sounds like Michael, doesn’t it?

Here’s the official episode description:

Sam and Dean begin to explore what Jack is capable of doing with his powers. An unexpected visit from Donatello alerts the boys to the fact that Jack will need more protection than the Winchesters can provide. There is a new Prince of Hell in town, Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise), and with Lucifer out of the picture, he sets his sights set on Jack.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres next Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

