Michael B. Jordan to Co-Star in Netflix Superhero Drama Raising Dion

Friday Night Lights alum Michael B. Jordan is returning to the small-screen, as a co-star and executive producer on the new Netflix superhero drama Raising Dion.

Raising Dion, based on the Dennis Liu short film and comic book of the same name, focuses on Nicole Reese, an African-American single mother who learns that her young son has “several magical, superhero-like abilities” following the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). Per the official logline, “Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

Carol Barbee (UnREAL) will serve as showrunner and write the first episode, which Liu is on board to direct. Jordan, Barbee and Liu will serve as EPs alongside Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks (Fences), as well as Michael Green (American Gods) and Kenny Goodman (The Truth About Emanuel).

“We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content for Netflix, said in a statement. “Michael B. Jordan is an exciting and dynamic talent, and I’m excited to see him, MACRO, Carol and the team translate Dennis’ unique vision to television.”

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and MACRO [Productions], who I know shares that commitment,” Liu said. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

A premiere date for the 10-episode first season has not yet been revealed.

Watch the original short film below, then tell us if you’ll be keeping an eye out for Netflix’s Raising Dion.