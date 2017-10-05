Happy! Trailer: Christopher Meloni Kicks Butt, Picks Up an Imaginary Friend in Syfy's Craziest. Show. Ever.

In the mood for something completely different? The gonzo new Syfy action-comedy Happy! might be just what you’re looking for, then.

In the mind-bending new trailer above, we meet Nick Sax (played by Law & Order: SVU vet Christopher Meloni), an ex-cop and current hitman who colorfully describes his life as “an ever-swirling toilet that just won’t flush.” But after Nick gets shot and is clinging to life in an ambulance, he meets a tiny blue flying unicorn named Happy, voiced by Patton Oswalt. (Because why not, right?)

Happy is the imaginary friend of a little girl who’s been kidnapped, you see, “and you’re the only one who can help me save her,” he tells Nick. That sends Nick on a death-defying mission that includes lots of kick-ass fight scenes and a close encounter with an evil doctor (Once Upon a Time‘s Patrick Fischler) who wants to sever Nick’s penis “in thin slices, like salami.” (Ouch.)

Based on the bestselling graphic novel by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, Happy! is obviously a huge swing from Syfy, with big action scenes and a decidedly adult sense of humor, and looks to be their wildest series to date. How wild? We’ll all find out for sure when Happy! debuts Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c on Syfy.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Happy!, then hit the comments to tell us: Will you be watching?