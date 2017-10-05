TVLine Items: Black Lightning Finds Its Lady Eve, Quantico Vet to P.D. and More

Actress-singer Jill Scott is tapping into her villainous side for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Black Lightning.

Scott has been cast as the DC Comics baddie Lady Eve, who presents herself in Freeland as the owner of a funeral parlor, but quickly becomes an adversary to Cress Williams’ titular hero. The consummate professional serves as a bridge between villain Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and a secret group of corrupt leaders.

Scott previously starred in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Her other TV credits include Being Mary Jane, Fringe, Law & Order: SVU and Girlfriends.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has tapped Anabelle Acosta (Ballers, Quantico) to recur during Season 5 as Camila, a character whom Halstead encounters while working undercover, our sister site Variety reports. The detective’s interaction with Camila and her family brings up a lot from his military past.

* Code Black has promoted Emily Alyn Lind, who plays Dr. Leanne Rorish’s soon-to-be-adopted daughter Ariel, to series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Season 3 of the horror-comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9/8c on Starz.

* Netflix’s comedic anthology Easy will return for Season 2 on Friday, Nov. 1, with new cast members Aubrey Plaza (Legion), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Judy Greer (Married) and Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), among others, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Watch a trailer below for YouTube Red’s upcoming original series Lifeline, starring Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Digital Studios. Premiering next Wednesday, Oct. 11, the eight-episode sci-fi thriller explores a not-too-distant future in which a life insurance company sends its agents forward 33 days in time to prevent the accidental deaths of its clients.