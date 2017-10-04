The Bold Type Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, With a New Showrunner

Freeform has renewed its subscription for The Bold Type.

The women’s-magazine drama has been picked up for Seasons 2 and 3, the network announced on Wednesday, for a total of 20 more episodes. It’s getting a new showrunner, though: Amanda Lasher (Sweet/Vicious) will take the reins from creator Sarah Watson (Parenthood), who had “creative differences with the network,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series — based on the life of Hearst Magazines COO and former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles — stars Faking It’s Katie Stevens, Chasing Life’s Aisha Dee and Political Animals’ Meghann Fahy) as a trio of best friends who work at the Cosmo-esque publication Scarlet.



“At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that celebrate the power and possibility of the female voice,” Freeform programming executive VP Karey Burke said in a statement. “Season 1 of The Bold Type brought culturally significant stories to the masses that not only entertain, but also empower our viewers to conquer the world — we are excited to continue to champion these incredible women.”

Are you excited The Bold Type will continue to take on the world?