Sweetbitter Ordered to Series at Starz, Based on Stephanie Danler Bestseller

Starz has ordered to series Sweetbitter, a half-hour drama based on the Stephanie Danler novel of the same name, TVLine has learned.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Sweetbitter is the coming-of-age story of Tess, a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City and begins working at a “celebrated downtown restaurant.” Before long, she finds herself immersed in “a world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining,” and must learn to “navigate the chaotically alluring, yet punishing life she has stumbled upon,” per the series’ official logline.

Danler is on board to write the first episode, and will serve as an executive producer alongside Stu Zicherman (The Americans). Casting is currently underway on the six-episode first season (premiere date TBA).

“Stephanie’s smart, sensory and genuine storytelling is set in the world of high-end dining, fueled by too much debauchery, drugs and French wine,” Chris Albrecht, Starz President and CEO, said in a statement. “Stephanie, Stu and Plan B [Entertainment] have found an exciting way to translate the celebration of senses depicted in the book to the screen, and along the way, will post a love letter to New York City. We look forward to announcing our Tess, Jake, Simone and Howard soon.”

“This has already been a thrilling ride, and I can’t wait for everyone to see how we expanded the world and characters beyond the book,” Danler said. “I’ve been working with the most brilliant and generous people, and am extremely grateful. It’s an honor to show up to work every day.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Sweetbitter adapted for the small-screen?