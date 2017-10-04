Pauley Perrette Exits NCIS: Abby to Receive 'Special' Season 15 Send-Off

NCIS is planning a big going away party for Pauley Perrette‘s Abby.

In the wake of Perrette’s announcement that she will bid farewell to the CBS procedural this spring after 15 years, exec producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea are promising to send the actress and her character out in style.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” revealed Schenck and Cardea in a statement. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

Meanwhile, CBS and CBS TV Studios issued their own statement, calling Perrette “a valued member of both NCIS and the CBS family for over 15 years,” adding, “While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

It’s worth noting that CBS has yet to officially renew NCIS beyond its current 15th season.