No Activity Comedy Gets Premiere Date at CBS All Access — Watch Teaser

CBS All Access’ first original comedy will report for duty on Sunday, Nov. 12, TVLine has learned.

The cop farce No Activity, starring Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live) and Patrick Brammall, will get underway the same night as Star Trek: Discovery‘s Season 1 finale. Future episodes will be available each Sunday.

The comedy was co-created by Trent O’Donnell and Brammall, who also starred in the Australian version. It follows a pair of low-level police officers on the fringes of a major drug cartel bust. Other characters in the series include two in-the-dark criminals and two “Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space, considering they’ve only just met,” according to the official logline.

Guest stars will include Will Ferrell, who also serves as executive producer alongside Adam McKay (Anchorman); Jake Johnson (New Girl); Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights); Sunita Mani (GLOW); Amy Sedaris (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt); Bridget Everett (Inside Amy Schumer); Jason Mantzoukas (The League); Michaela Watkins (Casual) and J.K. Simmons (The Closer).

