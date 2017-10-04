NCIS: Yes, Pauley Perrette Is Truly Leaving — Find Out When

Forensic specialist Abby Sciuto is hanging up her lab coat.

Pauley Perrette on Wednesday announced that she is leaving NCIS at the end of its current 15th season. She has been with the veteran CBS procedural since it first premiered in September 2003.

“It is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season,” Perrette says in a statement posted to Twitter. “It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy everything Abby not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.” (Perrette in her statement also pokes fun at a rumor spread by #FakeTVNews “sites,” about her quitting to start a skin care business.)

Read her full statement below:

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

While it’s no Criminal Minds, NCIS is no stranger to occasional cast changes. In more recent years, Cote de Pablo parted ways with the show at the start of Season 11, Michael Weatherly left to star in Bull after Season 13, and Jennifer Esposito didn’t return for the current season, after a one-year run.

Perrette is one of only three remaining original cast members.

Will you miss Abby when Pauley Perrette exits at the end of Season 15?