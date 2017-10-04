SVU's Mariska Hargitay Talks Liv's Abuse Battle, Teases More Trouble: 'The Crazy Lady Comes Out'

Like she said in the season premiere, Law & Order: SVU‘s Lt. Olivia Benson is the one who usually asks the child-welfare questions — not the one under pressure to answer them.

So when the lieutenant found herself fielding suspicious questions from a District Attorney’s Office investigator in this week’s episode, portrayer Mariska Hargitay noted at a recent press event, Benson went from uncomfortable to hopping mad before she could help herself. “That’s why I’m like, ‘I’m the one, I’m the arbiter of justice. I’m the truth-teller. You don’t question me ever, and that’s what it is,'” she said.

When the investigator asked if Olivia had been abusing her son, “I have to defend myself, and at first, you’re like, ‘Keep your s–t together,'” Hargitay said. But when the woman questioned Liv about her sessions with Dr. Lindstrom, then insinuated that the way Olivia had beaten her attacker William Lewis was an indicator of overall anger issues, things quickly got heated.

“It was also, ‘How dare you?’ Like, ‘How dare you question my integrity and how much I love my kid?'” Hargitay adds, teasing that things will only get more intense in coming episodes. “The crazy lady comes out, and it’s powerful.”