TVLine Items: Letterman Visits Kimmel, Worst Star Boards LA to Vegas and More

David Letterman is making a return to late-night TV — but not at his old CBS stomping grounds.

The former Late Show host will appear as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live during a week of shows taped from Brooklyn that will air Oct. 16-20, ABC announced on Wednesday. The guest appearance marks Letterman’s second visit to Kimmel, the first being in 2012.

Letterman’s longtime bandleader Paul Shaffer will also sit in with house band Cleto and the Cletones for all five shows.

* Kether Donohue (You’re the Worst) will recur on Fox’s midseason airline comedy LA to Vegas as the estranged wife of Ed Weeks’ character, per The Hollywood Reporter. Donohue’s Meghan is a magician’s assistant who likes being the center of attention.

* Showtime will air the BBC comedy-thriller Ill Behaviour, starring Chris Geere (You’re the Worst), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) and Tom Riley (DaVinci’s Demons), beginning Monday, Nov. 13 at 10:30/9:30c. In the six-part series, Geere’s Joel uses any methods, conventional or otherwise, to save his friend Charlie (Riley), who is abandoning chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.

* Christopher Meyer (The Fosters) has joined Season 4 of The Affair, playing a defiant but brilliant high school student taught by Dominic West’s Noah, our sister site Deadline reports.