Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: What Will It Take for Reid to Be Reinstated?

Criminal Minds‘ Dr. Spencer Reid has recently been subject to “a lifetime’s worth of trauma,” it is noted in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode (CBS, 10/9c). So will he ever be mentally fit to return to full duty?

Picking up after the six months of leave mandated by the bureau at the close of the season premiere, the clip above finds Reid (played by Matthew Gray Gubler) receiving his final evaluation from shrink Agent Lawrence (Star Trek: Voyager‘s Tim Russ). Reid was not singled out for evaluation, Lawrence notes, but he is the only BAU member on probation.

Given all that he has been through — and seeing as the previous reinstatement of another agent in similar circumstances went sideways — will Reid get to return to work? Press play above to get Agent Lawrence’s vexing verdict, then share your guess for the next words out of his mouth.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, “To a Better Place,” the BAU investigates three similar crimes in which victims’ remains are discovered in old suitcases — surely putting them over the airlines’ 50-lb. weight limit and incurring surcharges.

Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.