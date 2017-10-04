The CW's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Script Reveals Her Twisted Origin Story and Introduces 'Hunky' Harvey

New details from The CW’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have emerged — and they’re, well, chilling.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who’s writing the pilot for his show’s upcoming Sabrina-centric companion series, shared the first page of his script on Tuesday night, revealing some surprising information about Sabrina’s birth:

Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017

When the pilot begins, she’s already dating Harvey, plainly identified as her “boyfriend” in the script — though their relationship isn’t given more than a page before it undergoes its first test.

You see, in this version of Sabrina’s story, the teenage witch was apparently born in the middle of the woods. And unlike previous incarnations of the character, she isn’t about to keep her big secret to herself.

“I… wanted you to see where I was born, Harvey,” she says in the script. “Not in Greendale General, like it says on my birth certificate. Here. In this grove of trees. Almost sixteen years ago. … And, uhm, where I’ll be reborn this Saturday night. On my birthday. At the stroke of midnight. In the middle of a — a penumbral lunar eclipse. The kind that only happens once every sixty-six years. … That’s why I can’t go to Rosalind’s Halloween party this weekend.”

Is it a good excuse? Sure. But does it also have the potential to send “hunky” Harvey running off in the opposite direction? Absolutely. (Hey, just wait until he meets her talking cat!)

It should be noticed that the Archie Comics series upon which the pilot is based was also written by Aguirre-Sacasa.

Your thoughts on Sabrina’s Chilling origins? Any dream casting ideas for her and Harvey? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.