Bob's Burgers Movie Coming in 2020

The Belchers are officially bound for the big screen.

Bob’s Burgers, which took home the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series this year, is being made into a feature film, TVLine’s sister site Deadline reports. Though few other details are available at this time, we know that it’s slated to hit the big screen on July 17, 2020.

For those unfamiliar with the animated series, Bob’s Burgers follows the exploits of the Belchers as they run (sometimes directly into the ground) a literal mom-and-pop burger joint called — wait for it — Bob’s Burgers.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” series creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Bob’s Burgers, which was also named Outstanding Animated Series in 2014, returned for its eighth season this month. New episodes air Sundays at 7:30/6:30c on Fox.

