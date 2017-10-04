ABC's American Idol Team Makes Debut: Will You Watch Revival?

This… is the new American Idol judging panel.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan made their first joint appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America. ABC has also released the first official cast photo featuring returning host Ryan Seacrest.

“This is a dream team,” Katy Perry said in an interview with Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. “I think there’s incredible, mutual respect, and everyone has their strengths and knows their different wheelhouses.”

Perry’s deal for ABC’s Idol revival was first announced in May at ABC’s Upfront presentation to advertisers. Bryan was later confirmed on Sept. 24, while Richie’s casting was announced on Sept. 29. Though an official premiere date has not yet been revealed, Idol is expected to air on Sunday nights beginning in March 2018.

American Idol ended its 15-season run on Fox in April 2016. Its lowest-rated, least-watched season would rank No. 2 on ABC last season (behind The Bachelor in the demo, and trailing DWTS in viewers).

Now that you’ve had a chance to see the new Idol judges interact, we have to ask: Are you more or less interested in the upcoming Season 16?