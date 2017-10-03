John Krasinski's Jack Ryan: Watch First Footage From New Amazon Series

John Krasinski the action hero is coming to Amazon.

The streaming service has released the first footage of the Office alum in its upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The eight-episode drama — which is based on an idea conceived by Lost‘s Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and therefore not a direct adaptation of Clancy’s popular book series — follows Krasinski’s up-and-coming CIA analyst Jack Ryan, who is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Over the course of the season, “Ryan uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale,” per the official description.

The show’s cast also includes Wendell Pierce (Suits, The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless), as well as Timothy Hutton (American Crime) in a recurring role.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is slated to debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2018.

Press PLAY above to watch the brief sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Krasinski’s new role.