The Good Doctor Snags Full-Season Order at ABC After 2 Episodes

After two weeks of strong vitals, The Good Doctor has received a full-season pickup at ABC, the network announced Tuesday. The Freddie Highmore-fronted drama — from House creator David Shore — maintained 100 percent of its strong premiere-week audience in its second outing Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”

Good Doctor is the second new fall series to snag a full 22-episode order, following CBS’ pickup of Young Sheldon last week.