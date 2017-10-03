Major Crimes to End After Season 6

Cops, out.

TNT’s Major Crimes will end after its upcoming sixth season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

What will now be the crime drama’s 13-episode farewell run kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c, with the milestone Episode 100 landing on Dec. 19. The double-episode series finale will then air Jan. 16, 2018.

“The whole company of Major Crimes is dedicated to making [this] the best season yet,” says series creator James Duff. “We will finish our long run on TNT with a finale worthy of our loyal viewers and their years of unstinting support.”

A spinoff of The Closer, which starred Kyra Sedgwick in the title role and ran for seven seasons, Major Crimes stars Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Graham Patrick Martin, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Leonard Roberts, Jessica Meraz and Daniel di Tomasso.

As far as who is new for Season 6, Jessica Meraz (Chasing Life) has joined the cast as Det. Camila Paige, while Amirah Vann (Underground) will recur as Special Agent Jazzma Fey. Additionally, Billy Burke is set for his first appearance since the Season 3 finale as the franchise’s slithery Phillip Stroh (read more).

Per TNT, as Commander Raydor grows accustomed to her new boss, Assistant Chief Leo Mason, “the MC detectives find themselves questioning their faith in the rapidly changing priorities of the justice system and their ability to reason through difficult changes.” Season 6 will treat fans to an array of milestones from celebrations of love to periods of loss. “Finally, they must accept the necessity of risk, in all its different guises, as they prepare to face the undeniable return of Phillip Stroh (returning guest star Billy Burke).”

“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spin-off; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” says TNT EVP of original programming Sarah Aubrey. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Raydor, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters — many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season.”

Surveying TNT’s drama slate, Animal Kingdom, Claws and The Last Ship are already renewed for 2018 (though the latter might be sailing off into the sunset), while Good Behavior Season 2 arrives Sunday, Oct. 15 and The Librarians Season 4 has a double-episode premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Are you ready to say good-bye to the MCD in January?