Lethal Weapon Sneak Peek: The Guys Meet — and Tick Off — Their New Boss

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. And, unfortunately for Capt. Avery in tonight’s Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8/7c), that first impression revolves around some inappropriate baked goods.

Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) debuts this week as Deputy Chief Gina Santos, who’s been assigned to the precinct to bring Avery and his officers (cough Riggs and Murtaugh cough) back in line.

“I thought we were cleared by IA,” Murtaugh points out in the exclusive sneak peek above. “Cleared meaning ‘not arrested,'” a worried Avery clarifies, adding that Santos’ evaluation likely means he’ll lose his job.

“So, who’s this deputy chief guy?” Murtaugh asks, just as Santos makes her entrance. From our pre-season interview with series creator Matt Miller, you already know that Roger and Gina have a history of sorts. But it’s one thing to know it… and another to watch Murtaugh’s face as she walks in the room. And then a nervous Avery offers the no-nonsense newcomer a scone, and it becomes a whole thing.

Elsewhere in the episode, titled “Dancing in September”: Riggs and Murtaugh investigate an illegal drug ring run from a wellness clinic, which leads to the return of Hilarie Burton’s DEA Agent Palmer; and Trish and Roger have a tough time sending RJ off to college.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the awkward introduction.