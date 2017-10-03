Late-Night Hosts Make Pleas For Gun Control In Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

On the heels of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 dead and more than 500 wounded, TV’s late-night hosts set aside the jokes Monday night to acknowledge the tragedy.

Both Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert spoke directly to the country’s politicians, urging them to finally pass meaningful gun control legislation.

“It always seems like the worst displays of humanity in this country are immediately followed by the best,” Meyers began his remarks, which are embedded above. “And then, sadly, that is followed by no action at all, and then it repeats itself.”

Addressing members of Congress specifically, Meyers added, “When you say, ‘Now is not the time to talk about [gun control],’ what you really mean is, ‘There is never a time to talk about it.’ It would be so much more honest if you would just admit that your plan is to never talk about it and never take any action.”

Colbert used his Late Show platform to give a direct plea to President Trump, with whom he agreed that the Las Vegas shooting was “an act of pure evil.”

He continued: “President Trump, you’ve said you wanted to be a transformative president who doesn’t care about the way things have always been done in Washington, D.C. This is your chance to prove it… You want to make America great again? Do something the last two presidents haven’t been able to do: pass any kind of common-sense gun control legislation that the vast majority of Americans want.”

The Late Late Show‘s James Corden and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, who are not originally from the United States, expressed their shock and incredulity at the frequency of mass shootings in America.

“It’s hard for me to fathom, but it should be hard for everyone to fathom,” Corden said. “Forgive me, as I’m just a foreigner here and some of you may feel I have no place to say this, but how does every other developed country do a better job of preventing these attacks?”

Noah echoed Corden’s sentiments, marveling at how the United States’ usual response to a mass shooting is to further delay any meaningful conversation about gun violence.

“We seem to do everything to avoid talking about guns. I’ve never been to a country where people are as afraid to speak about guns,” Noah said. “To the people of Las Vegas, I can’t give you thoughts and prayers. I can only say that I’m sorry — sorry that we live in a world where there are people who will put a gun before your lives.”