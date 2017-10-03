John Stamos' 1980s-Set Soap Opera Drama Lands at Amazon

John Stamos is taking us back to the ’80s by way of Amazon.

The streaming service is developing Stamos’ previously reported drama series inspired by his own experiences as a young actor in the world of 1980s soap operas, our sister site Deadline reports. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (Smash) will also produce.

Likened to “Boogie Nights in the soap world,” the yet-untitled series follows an 18-year-old actor from Orange Country as he navigates the glitz and glamour (as well as the less-desirable aspects) of the soap world. Before he was known for his work on Full House, Stamos starred as Blackie Parrish on ABC’s General Hospital.

Most recently seen co-starring as Dr. Brock Holt on Fox’s Scream Queens (RIP!), Stamos can currently be spotted on the third season of Netflix’s Fuller House. If you need a refresher on Stamos’ early days, here he is on General Hospital:

Does this sound up your alley? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.