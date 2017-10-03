Connie Britton to Star in Fox's 9-1-1 Drama Series From Ryan Murphy

There’s a new sense of urgency surroundingFox’s forthcoming 9-1-1 procedural, and here’s why: Connie Britton has joined the cast!

TVLine has learned the Friday Night Lights and Nashville vet has signed on to star opposite Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in the Ryan Murphy-produced emergency responder-themed drama, which explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

The gig reunites Britton and Murphy; the duo worked together on American Horror Story (Season 1 ) and The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Britton, who recently landed an arc on Showtime’s upcoming comedy SMILF, is coming off of a five-season stint on the ABC/CMT drama Nashville.