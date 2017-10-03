TVLine Items: Alyssa Milano's Lifetime Comedy, Futurama on Syfy and More

Lifetime wants Alyssa Milano for Mayor.

The Mistresses and Charmed actress is developing a scripted comedy series in the vein of Curb Your Enthusiasm for the cable network, our sister site Deadline reports.

In addition to executive-producing, Milano would star as herself in the project, which finds her becoming the mayor of a suburban L.A. town and dealing with the minutiae of community politics.

In other Milano news, the actress has been promoted to series regular on the CW pilot-turned-Netflix series Insatiable.

* Syfy has acquired all 140 episodes of the sci-fi animated series Futurama, which will make its debut on the network during a weekend stunt beginning Saturday, Nov. 11. It will then air regularly on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 pm-2 am and on Saturdays from 8-11 am.

* Season 2 of the HBO comedy Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as feuding ex-spouses, will premiere in January 2018. HBO released a sneak peek at the new season as well:

* Danny Glover (the Lethal Weapon movies, Touch) will co-star in Hulu’s adaptation of the IDW comic Locke & Key, Deadline reports. The actor will play Joe Ridgeway, an eccentric English teacher who becomes a mentor to the Locke children and their mother (The Missing‘s Frances O’Connor).