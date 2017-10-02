Matt Bomer Joins American Crime Story: Versace — But There's a Twist

Ryan Murphy has lured frequent muse Matt Bomer to the American Crime Story franchise — but, in a twist, the White Collar alum will not be flexing his acting muscle.

TVLine has learned that Bomer, who has worked with Ryan on Glee, American Horror Story (Freak Show and Hotel), The New Normal and The Normal Heart, will head behind the camera to direct an episode of American Crime Story: Versace. According to sources, Bomer will helm Episode 8. This will mark Bomer’s directorial debut.

The second installment of FX’s Emmy-winning anthology — slated to debut in January — centers on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Glee‘s Darren Criss). Murphy recently told reporters that Versace is a much different series then O.J., stylistically. “O.J. was a much more interior show,” he explained. “We spent so much time in that courthouse. Here, we really go across the country. It’s a manhunt season… it has a great breadth and a great scope.”

Bomer most recently starred in the Amazon drama The Last Tycoon, which was cancelled last month after one season.