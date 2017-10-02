Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Emotional Monologue on Las Vegas Shooting, Calls Out NRA-Backed Politicians

The deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas hit home for Jimmy Kimmel — and it shows.

Kimmel grew up in Las Vegas, so the ABC late-night host was especially emotional on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, clearly choked up as he recounted the tragic events of Sunday night, with more than 50 people killed and hundreds more injured. In the video above, he admits he can’t fathom why “a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert, having fun and listening to music.” Calling the gunman “a very sick person,” Kimmel mourns the facts that now “there are children without parents… it’s the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up, or give up.”

But Kimmel doesn’t accept that there’s nothing we can do about tragedies like this: “I disagree with that, intensely, because… there are a lot of things we could do about it… but we don’t.” He laments that even if new gun-control measures are proposed, “the NRA will smother it all with money, and over time, we’ll get distracted and move onto the next thing.” He also rejects any “thoughts and prayers” from lawmakers like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who won’t do anything to prevent another tragedy like this “because the NRA has their balls in a money clip… they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

He even put up a picture of the 56 U.S. Senators who, days after last year’s Orlando shooting, voted against closing loopholes that allow people to buy weapons online or at gun shows without background checks. “Your thoughts and prayers are insufficient,” he tells them, underlining the fact that he wishes he could just go back to hosting a comedy show, but he can’t these days: “It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.”

Ending on a hopeful note, Kimmel shows video of the hundreds of people lined up today to donate blood in Las Vegas, thanks the cops and first responders for helping save as many lives as they could and directs viewers to the Red Cross to help those still in need.

Press PLAY on the video above to see Kimmel’s emotional plea, then hit the comments: Do you agree with Kimmel that it’s time for more gun control in America?