Star Trek: Discovery Sneak Peek: Why Is Burnham's New Bunkmate Nervous?

‘Member how it was, meeting your quirky new college roommate for the first time? Well, this sneak peek from CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery is a bit like that. Just set in the future, in outer space.

In the new series’ third episode, titled “Context Is for Kings” and streaming exclusively on CBS All Access tonight at 8:30/7:30c, former Shenzhou First Officer Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) unexpectedly finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. There, she is assigned to share a room with Cadet Sylvia Tilly (played by Longmire‘s Mary Wiseman) — and given Burnham’s particular disposition these days, the ladies could not be less alike, as you’ll see in the exclusive clip above, where Tilly has something to say… but, very amusingly, is afraid to say it.

In breaking down this week’s episode, Jason Isaacs aka Discovery‘s Captain Lorca remarked of Wiseman and the lighter tone she brings to the proceedings, “Is she not a comedy genius? She’s going to bust out big time, I think.” Press play above and share your own first impression.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres new episodes every Sunday at 8:30/7:30c, on CBS All Access.

