Quantico Heading Abroad in Season 3

Alex Parrish, prepare to ciao down: Quantico will shoot part of its Season 3 premiere on location in Italy, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Priyanka Chopra will be involved in the scenes shot abroad, a source close to the show confirms. We also hear that there’ll be a really scary, brutal bad guy involved in the storyline.

Season 3 of the spy drama will see the return of series regulars Chopra, Russell Tovey, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin, as well as the addition of Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) as Jocelyn Turner, a deaf ex-FBI agent, and new showrunner Michael Seitzman. The slightly revamped series also will streamline its narrative and mythology a bit in order to make it more accessible to new viewers.

Quantico is slated to return at midseason.