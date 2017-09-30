Monty Hall, Iconic Let's Make a Deal Host, Dead at 96

Game show icon Monty Hall, who co-created and hosted the original Let’s Make a Deal, has died of heart failure at the age of 96, the New York Times reports. He passed away on Saturday in his Beverly Hills, Calif. home.

Hall launched Let’s Make a Deal in 1963. It first premiered as part of NBC’s daytime line-up before moving to ABC in 1968, where it continued through 1976. A syndicated version of Deal aired on and off through the 1970s and 80s, before returning to NBC for a brief run from 1990-91. The show was eventually revived with host Wayne Brady in 2009, with Hall putting in occasional guest appearances.

In addition to Let’s Make a Deal, Hall headlined various other game shows, including The Hollywood Squares and Password All-Stars.

Hall is survived by his three children, including actress Joanna Gleason and TV producers Sharon Hall Kessler and Richard Hall.



