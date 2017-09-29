TVLine Items: Supergirl Casts Reign's Mom, Freaky Friday Musical and More

Betty Buckley is playing mom to a world killer.

The veteran actress, whose TV credits include Eight Is Enough and Oz, will guest-star during Season 3 of Supergirl as the adoptive mother of Odette Annable’s Samantha (aka Reign), TVInsider.com reports.

Buckley’s Patricia Arias — who makes her first appearance in Episode 7 — and her future-villain daughter have been estranged since Sam became a teen mom. Their relationship is complicated by the secrets Patricia holds… about Sam’s otherworldly origins?

Supergirl Season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney Channel will air a movie musical update of Freaky Friday in 2018, with Heidi Blickenstaff (the stage production of Freaky Friday) and Cozi Zuehlsdorff (the Dolphin Tale movies, Mighty Med) starring as the mother and daughter, respectively.

RELATEDHocus Pocus Remake in Development at Disney Channel

* Showtime will air the concert film Black Sabbath: The End of the End on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 pm.