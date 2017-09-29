Shay Mitchell to Star in ABC's Heiresses Family Soap from Pretty Little Liars EP

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell and executive producer I. Marlene King are reuniting — but not for Freeform’s potential PLL spinoff The Perfectionists.

Mitchell will headline Heiresses, a family soap/mystery written by King which has received a put-pilot commitment from ABC, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s 2014 novel, the project is set in the diamond world, where the Saybrooks are a household name. The family has “been blessed with great fortune, but cursed with epic loss. The events surrounding a deadly accident a year ago drove a wedge between the once inseparable diamond empire heiresses. But when an unspeakable tragedy brings the cousins back together, they create a truly unbreakable bond. They set to solve the mystery of who wants the Saybrook family dead before one of them is the next target.”

Mitchell — who spent seven seasons playing Emily Fields on PLL — next co-stars in Lifetime’s upcoming psychological thriller You, from executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Riverdale) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural).