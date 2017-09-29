Shameless Season 8 Trailer: The Gallaghers (Literally) Dig Up the Past

“Gallaghers are, generally, not normal humans.”

Well, that’s an understatement— and in a newly released trailer for Season 8 of Shameless, the clan proves just how much so.

For starters, the frequently drunk-and-high-beyond-words Frank St. Francis goes through a spiritual awakening after smoking his share of Monica’s meth. Speaking of drugs, it appears the Gallaghers’ last scheme-gone-awry requires the family to dig up Monica’s coffin, in which Fiona stashed her and Liam’s meth alongside her mother’s dead body.

Elsewhere in the preview:

* New landlord Fiona meets her tenant (played by Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr) and the rest of the building’s “merry band of deadbeats,” one of whom pretends to be a dog to avoid paying her rent.

* Lip is sober, but Sierra has moved on, leaving him to wonder if she’s The One.

* Franny takes her first steps… straight into Frank’s arms!

And there’s even more scoop to be found in the network’s official description for the new season:

Season 8 finds the Gallaghers on an upswing — Frank comes out of a drug-induced haze and decides it’s finally time to be a contributing member of society, while Fiona faces hard decisions when she discovers her success as a landlord may mean someone else’s misfortune. Lip struggles with unexpected sacrifices he must make to stay sober, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) takes up a cause in hopes of getting back with Trevor. Debbie builds her future at welding school while juggling life as a single working mom, as Carl gets creative finding tuition money after he loses his scholarship. Meanwhile, Liam discovers just how different the Gallaghers are from the families of his rich classmates as Frank schools him on “sticking it to the man.” Kev and V have to find a way to deal with Svetlana after she steals their bar, The Alibi.

Shameless Season 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10/9c on Showtime.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer (which contains NSFW language), then hit the comments with your thoughts!