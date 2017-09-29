Lindsey Gort Joins DC's Titans as Robin's New [Spoiler]

Boy Wonder is getting a sidekick of his own.

Carrie Diaries alum Lindsey Gort is set to recur on Titans as Police Detective Amy Rohrbach, the new partner of Dick “Robin” Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), TVLine has learned exclusively.

DC Comics’ upcoming live-action adaptation of the superhero property, Titans — from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter — will follow Dick Grayson as he emerges from Batman’s shadow to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. It’s slated to premiere in 2018 on DC’s yet-unnamed digital service.

Gort joins previously announced cast members Anna Diop (as Starfire), Teagan Croft (as Raven), Minka Kelly (as Dove), Alan Ritchson (as Hawk) and the aforementioned Thwaites. Her additional TV credits include Baby Daddy, Impastor and American Housewife.