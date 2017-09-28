TVLine Items: Supernatural Spinoff Adds One, Girlfriend Trailer and More

The Wayward Sisters family continues to expand.

The potential Supernatural spinoff has added Yadira Guevara-Prip (Mad Dogs) to its cast as a young woman with a very special gift, EW.com reports.

Wayward Sisters follows Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women orphaned by supernatural tragedy — including Kathryn Newton’s Claire Novak and Katherine Ramdeen’s Alex Jones — who team up as a supreme monster-fighting force. Guevara-Prip will appear in the backdoor pilot and recur during Season 13 of the mothership series as the flinty and haunted Kaia, who lost her family at a young age. Kaia can walk between worlds in her dreams, but she has yet to understand or master her power, which she views as a curse.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

* The 66th Miss Universe competition, hosted by Steve Harvey, will air live on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 pm ET (and on tape delay PT) on Fox.

* Syfy has ordered a pilot for Deadly Class, an adaptation of the graphic novel about a disillusioned teen who is recruited into a high school for assassins, our sister site Deadline reports. Captain America: Civil War directors and Community vets Joe and Anthony Russo are executive-producing the project.

* Starz has released a new trailer for The Girlfriend Experience Season 2, which follows two parallel stories. The series returns Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 pm.

* Check out the trailer for Red Oaks‘ third and final season, streaming Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon: