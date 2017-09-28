Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted to her social media accounts on Thursday. “Today, I’m the one.”

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Earlier in September, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy for playing Veep‘s Selina Meyer, making her the actor with the most Emmy wins for playing a single role in the same series. In her acceptance speech, the actress noted that “This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter joy.”

We hear that she received her diagnosis on Monday, Sept. 18, the day after the awards ceremony. Word is that the actress’ diagnosis had nothing to do with her recent announcement that Veep‘s upcoming seventh season will be its last, and that the series is prepared to adjust production as necessary.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said via a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”