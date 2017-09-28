Gotham Sneak Peek: Barbara Is Alive — But Will Tabitha Kill Her Again?

The “fatally” electrocuted Barbara Kean (played by Erin Richards) returns very much alive this week on Fox’s Gotham, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the chilly reception she gets from ex-partner Tabitha.

In Season 4’s second episode, titled “Fear the Reaper” and airing tonight at 8/7c, a cryptic, anonymous offer of an “opportunity” leads Tabitha (Jessica Lucas) and her new cohort Selina (Camren Bicondova) to the most unexpected aforementioned reunion. Tabitha in particular is shocked (as it were!) to see Babs alive and kicking, seeing as she left her for dead in last May’s season-ending skirmish.

How is it that Barbara survived? What does she now want? And will she even get to speak her piece before Tabitha ends her life a second time? Press play above to see how the reunion unfolds.

Elsewhere in the episode, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to bring in Jonathan Crane (Wayward Pines‘ Charlie Tahan) as a part of his plan to prove that the GCPD still holds power, but he is soon attacked at Arkham.

Want more scoop on Gotham, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.