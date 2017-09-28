Chicago P.D. Enlists Jessica Jones Actor — What's His Connection to Upton?

Det. Hailey Upton is getting a blast from the past on Chicago P.D.

Wil Traval (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will guest-star in a Season 5 episode of the NBC drama as Sergeant McGrady, who hails from Narcotics, TVLine has learned exclusively.

When the Intelligence unit’s case requires the help of McGrady, it’s revealed that the sergeant shares a past with Tracy Spiridakos’ Upton, but the exact nature of their history is unclear. Perhaps he will help unravel the mystery of how Upton landed that gig in Robbery Homicide before she joined Intelligence? Or maybe they had a romantic relationship?

“I know that we will see more of how she became a detective,” Spiridakos previously told TVLine. “That’s something that we’re going to talk about later on in the season, so that’s cool. I’m super excited about that.”

In addition to Jessica Jones, Traval’s TV credits include Arrow, Once Upon a Time and Red Widow.

Chicago P.D. Season 5 is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC; Traval’s installment is slated for early November.