The Originals Season 5: Candice King Shares Klaus/Caroline Reunion Photo

“Klaroline” fans won’t have to wait until 2018 to see Klaus and Caroline back in the same frame.

Candice King on Wednesday shared a photo from The Originals‘ Georgia set, where the cast and crew are currently filming the show’s fifth and final season — and she wasn’t alone.

King, who’s reprising the role of The Vampire Diaries‘ Caroline Forbes, is seen with Joseph Morgan. His character, Klaus Mikaelson, had a bit of an unresolved thing with Caroline back in his TVD days, making this reunion all the more satisfying to fans.

TVLine was the first to report on King’s visit to The Originals, which has since evolved from a one-time appearance to a multi-episode arc.

Behold the new shot of King and Morgan below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Caroline and Klaus’ long-awaited reunion.