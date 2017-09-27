The Mist Cancelled at Spike

Don’t expect to see any more fog in the forecast: Spike TV has cancelled The Mist after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The creepy sci-fi drama — based on a Stephen King novella that also inspired a 2007 film — starred Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Emmy nominee Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under, American Horror Story) as residents of a small town in Maine that becomes engulfed by a thick, mysterious fog. (And even worse, the fog hides a host of deadly monsters that attack the townsfolk.)

Debuting in June, The Mist launched to less than 700,000 same-day viewers, an uninspiring number that sank to about 400,000 by the time its ten-episode freshman season wrapped up last month. And with Spike TV becoming the Paramount Network in January, executives ultimately opted not to bring The Mist along in the transition.

We got a big clue to The Mist‘s eventual fate earlier this month when Spector signed on to join the cast of Showtime’s Homeland as a series regular next season. (Spector will play an old friend of Carrie’s who starts investigating all the people detained by the newly inaugurated President Keane.)

Will you miss The Mist? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the cancellation.