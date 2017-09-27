TVLine Items: Party of Five Reboot With Twist, Big Brother Duo to Race and More

Salinger’s might be opening back up for business.

Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are developing a reboot of the ’90s Fox drama, but there’s a twist:The project is centered around a first-generation Latino family who have immigrated to the U.S., per The Hollywood Reporter.

While the original series, which ran from 1994-2000, was about the Salinger siblings’ struggles after their parents’ deaths in a car crash, the new Party of Five would chronicle a Latino clan’s highs and lows as they learn to make it in a new country. (No word on whether Mom and Dad survived or not this time around.)

The reboot is in the very early stages — producers Sony Pictures Television Studios haven’t even heard a pitch yet — and no network is attached.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Big Brother contestants Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who had a showmance during Season 19, will compete on the 30th edition of The Amazing Race, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to NBC’s 30 Rock and Parenthood, Syfy’s reality competition series Face Off and the UK reality program Made in Chelsea. Additionally, Hulu will debut the Paul Reiser-produced comedy There’s… Johnny!, starring Jane Levy (Suburgatory) and Tony Danza (Taxi) as employees at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson circa 1972.

* CMT has ordered the unscripted docuseries Music City, from Laguna Beach and The Hills creator Adam DiVello. Debuting early next year, the show follows young, emerging artists in Nashville who are chasing their music dreams while struggling to balance their personal lives and relationships. Check out a teaser trailer below: