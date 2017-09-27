Tim Allen on Last Man Standing Cancellation: 'Nothing More Dangerous Than a Likable Conservative'

In a new interview, Tim Allen is speaking out against ABC’s decision to cancel Last Man Standing after six seasons, and the failed deal to revive the family comedy on cable network CMT.

“It’s hard,” Allen says during a sit-down on Norm Macdonald Live. “I have no idea why [ABC] did what they did.” But that doesn’t stop him from suggesting that the decision came down to his conservative politics.

“I always wanted Last Man Standing to be like [All in the Family],” he says. “Archie Bunker pushed boundaries, but Carroll O’Connor was not that guy at all. [Mike Baxter was] a version of that guy. But there’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative.”

Averaging 6.4 million weekly viewers with a 1.1 demo rating, Last Man Standing was ABC’s second-most watched comedy (behind Modern Family) but No. 8 in the demo. “[They] hadn’t won a Friday night in 15 years,” he says. “They put us out to pasture on Friday and we won Friday. Big night for us. Big night for them.”

Remarking on the failed CMT deal, which due to the comedy’s price tag fell apart more than a month after the ABC cancellation, Allen says, “You couldn’t have handled this situation worse. I’ll survive, but there’s 190 [people] who worked [on Last Man Standing]. They didn’t let them know until late June. It was handled very badly.”

Are you still upset by ABC’s decision to cancel Last Man Standing? Watch video of Allen’s interview above (Last Man Standing chatter begins at the 34:43 mark), then drop a comment below.