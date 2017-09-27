Playboy's Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine and a ubiquitous TV guest star, died on Wednesday. He was 91.

According to a rep for Playboy Enterprises, Hefner “peacefully passed away… from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.”

In addition to guest-starring as himself on myriad TV series including The Odd Couple, Laverne & Shirley, The Simpsons, Roseanne, Sex and the City and Entourage, he has also been portrayed by Steven Pasquale (on The Playboy Club) and John Gleeson Connolly (on Masters of Sex), among others. He also starred in the E! reality show The Girls Next Door.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Hefner’s son and COO of Playboy Enterprises Cooper told People.com in a statement. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”