Waco Trailer: Taylor Kitsch Preaches Fire and Brimstone as David Koresh

It’s the end of the world as we know it… and Taylor Kitsch feels fine.

The Friday Night Lights and True Detective alum transforms into infamous cult leader David Koresh in the just-released trailer for Paramount Network’s miniseries Waco (which you can watch above). Here, we see Koresh preaching to his Branch Davidian followers about the battle that’s on their doorstep: “This is our time to prove through suffering that we are worthy of the miracle that’s to come.”

And a fierce fight is certainly coming, too: Waco is a dramatization of the 1993 standoff in Waco, Texas between Koresh’s cult and the FBI and ATF, with a 51-day stalemate culminating in a raid and deadly fire. But Kitsch’s Koresh assures his followers that, no matter what happens down here on earth, better days await them: “The kingdom of Heaven is coming… I promise you.”

The trailer also offers us glimpses of Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) as FBI negotiator Gary Noesner, Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist as Koresh’s wife Rachel… and a chilling shot of Koresh walking through a raging fire with a gas mask on.

Waco, a six-part scripted series, premieres on Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) in January.

