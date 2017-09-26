SNL Adds Disjointed's Chris Redd, Two Other Featured Players to Cast

Mere days before its Season 43 premiere, Saturday Night Live has added a trio of fresh faces to its cast. (Hope they can memorize lines quickly!)

The long-running NBC sketch show has tapped Chris Redd (Disjointed), Heidi Gardner (SuperMansion) and Chicago improv comedian Luke Null to join the cast as featured players, the network announced on Tuesday. They’ll officially make their debut in this Saturday’s season premiere, hosted by Ryan Gosling with musical guest Jay-Z.

Redd is the most recognizable of the three rookies, thanks to his roles in the Andy Samberg comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (as rapper Hunter the Hungry) and on Netflix’s weed comedy Disjointed, where he plays YouTube stoner Dank. (He’ll have to depart that show if it lands a Season 2 pick-up, due to his SNL commitment.)

Gardner has mostly done voice-over work so far on animated shows like SuperMansion (where she was also a writer) and Bratz, with a guest spot earlier this year on TV Land’s Nobodies. Null’s Hollywood credits are scarce; he’s a regular performer at improv theater iO Chicago.

RELATEDSNL to Continue Airing Live Nationally

The trio will have big shoes to fill: SNL said goodbye to three longtime cast members at the end of last season, including Emmy nominee Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan and Sasheer Zamata.

SNL has also added seven new writers ahead of the new season, according to our sister site Deadline: Sam Jay, Gary Richardson, Erik Marino, Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo, Claire Friedman and Nimesh Patel.